People 55 and older, as well as all essential workers, people with some medical conditions and those who live in multigenerational housing are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The State of Alaska Vaccine Task Force today expanded the eligibility for vaccination, including, among others, those who live in unserved communities or in homes with multiple generations, as well as workers in the education, food, transportation and energy fields.
People who were eligible previously can still get vaccinated as well. They include health care workers and those who work in congregate settings. Additionally, people who assist a senior to get a vaccine or support someone with poor health are also eligible to be vaccinated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fairbanks has at least 360 open vaccination appointments at the Carlson Center and Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians.
Other locations around town that are making vaccination appointments are Costco, University Safeway, Fred Meyer West, Foundation Health Partners, Chena Health, Walmart and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center.
Read more about eligibility and schedule your appointment at covidvax.alaska.gov or by calling 907-646-3322.
