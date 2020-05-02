The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday it will be making an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits available to people out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement comes just a week after Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter spoke of strains on the state unemployment fund. Due to limitations on state benefits, the department is working through the federal CARES Act to provide federally funded benefits.
This collaboration with a federal program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is part of the CARES Act approved at the end of March.
Unemployed individuals are able to tap into these benefits once regular unemployment claim benefits are exhausted or end at the beginning of the new fiscal year in July. These funds are available through Dec. 26, 2020.
In a statement released by the department, Ledbetter noted that getting workers on their feet again will not be immediate.
“Reopening Alaska’s economy responsibly and getting Alaskans back to work will take some time,” she said. “It’s important that we help Alaskans out of work through no fault of their own by extending unemployment benefits so they can meet their basic needs until they are able to return to work.”
This extension does not change the amount in weekly benefits or dependent supplemental allowance, the department noted. It extends the time frame within which those unemployed due to COVID-19 are able to file for those benefits.
As of Wednesday, more than 70,000 Alaskans had filed for unemployment since mid-March when COVID-19 reached Alaska.
The Labor Department has paid out more than $27 million in unemployment benefits to jobless Alaskans just in the month of April. That is a more than $20 million jump from the benefits distributed in April of last year, according to Lennon Weller, an economist with the state Department of Labor.
A total of 32,128 Alaskans filed new claims for unemployment benefits in March. This is a 712% increase from March 2019 during which only 4,359 Alaskans filed claims.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.