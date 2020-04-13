The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has denied a request from the Tanana Chiefs Conference to open an out-of-season moose hunt to provide food for rural residents who are isolated in villages as a result of restrictions imposed due the COVID-19 disease outbreak. In a letter sent to TCC on April 10, department Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang wrote “there are not surplus harvestable animals to reopen these hunts without jeopardizing future hunt opportunities.”
Most villages in Interior Alaska have now implemented travel restrictions, which may result in increased food insecurity. As a result, in a March 25 letter to the department, TCC requested an emergency opening that would allow communities to harvest “one or two moose” as needed and to self-report to the department.
In response, Vincent-Lang wrote that he discussed the possibilities with COVID-19 Unified Command, a group made up of various state departments and agencies.
“I learned that freight and mail delivery pose a minimal risk to people living in remote villages, and according to their investigations food and goods are still being shipped into rural Alaska on a regular basis,” Vincent-Lang wrote. "As for hunting opportunities, some state and federal moose and caribou hunting seasons have been open in the TCC region since the pandemic began and only recently closed.”
Vincent-Lang pointed out that there are currently caribou hunts open in Game Management Units 21D, 24, and 25 and a moose hunt open in Unit 24B through Wednesday.
“These are all in the vicinity of villages served by TCC,” he wrote. “Although we understand the circumstances upon which you based your request, we feel at this time it would be imprudent to open hunts where there are not harvestable surpluses available, which includes many of the moose populations in the TCC region.”
Vincent-Lang wrote that he has asked Unified Command to keep track of food availability in the TCC region and that they will “take steps to bring in food to those communities” if disruptions to supply lines occur.
