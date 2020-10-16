State health officials have reported another COVID-19 death on the state's data dashboard today, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to 66.
The death is identified as a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. A Fairbanks area resident of the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home died Wednesday from COVID-19, according to an email from the facility to residents' families that was acquired by the Daily News-Miner.
The death of a Fairbanks area resident had not been reported by the state since the Pioneers' Home resident died Wednesday morning. However, it remains unclear whether Wednesday death is the same as the fatality reported by the state today.
When asked for clarification on whether the reports identified the same fatality or were unrelated, the state health department refused to provide details.
More information on the sex and age range of the deceased may be available in the state health department's daily COVID-19 case update press release to be issued later today.
The health department reported 220 new cases of the virus in Alaska today, 27 of whom are residents of the Fairbanks borough.
While this number is among the highest and a spike of 65 cases from yesterday's report, it is still below the Oct. 10 record of 232 cases reported in a single day.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
