UPDATED 4:13 p.m.: A Pogo Mine employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday news release from the mine.
The male employee –– a Fairbanks resident –– tested positive while on leave after working a 12-day shift at the mine and is in the care of family. The company reports he has not developed serious symptoms and is in stable condition.
The mine has identified 12 potential close contacts of the employee and has notified them of the possible exposure. Eight of those employees are now in self-isolation to monitor for symptoms. They will be moved off-site as soon as possible, the company said. The other six employees who are potential contacts were already on leave. All 14 close contacts will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation.
The mine, owned by Northern Star Resources Limited, is continuing operations as planned, but the company news release notes that sanitation of the site is underway.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports six new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, one of which is of a Fairbanks resident, bringing the number of cases confirmed in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 54.
Fairbanks residents account for 41 of those cases. North Pole totals 12, and Eielson Air Force Base accounts for one case.
The other five cases reported Monday include two new cases in Anchorage, one in Eagle River, one in Petersburg and one in Soldotna. Of the six total new cases, four are male and two are female.
One of the new cases is a child under the age of 10, two are adults between the ages of 40 and 49, one is an adult between the ages of 50 and 59, one is an adult between the ages of 70 and 79 and one is an adult over the age of 80.
No new deaths have been reported.
According to the data, a total of six Alaskans have died from COVID-19, two of whom died outside of the state.
There have been 23 total hospitalizations, including three new hospitalizations yesterday, the DHSS reports.
