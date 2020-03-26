Alaska's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 69 as of 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the Department of Health and Social Services, with two new cases each in Fairbanks and North Pole.
The 10 new cases statewide also include two more cases in the Anchorage area and new cases in Juneau and Ketchikan.
The Department of Health and Social Services clarifies in a note attached to its daily tally that community counts do not necessarily reflect the location in which a case was contracted or a person was tested.
A second employee of Foundation Health Partners has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital late Wednesday.
The foundation, which operates the hospital, received the confirmed results after announcing a first positive test of an employee earlier in the day.
The first hospital employee who tested positive received his results Monday and has been isolating at home since. The second, newly confirmed employee came into close contact with the first employee outside of the workplace and presumably contracted the disease that way, the foundation asserts.
Foundation Health Partners, in conjunction with state epidemiology, has traced the interactions and movements of both individuals and anyone who may have come into close contact with either patient.
The hospital stated it is taking “aggressive” measures to protect patients and employees from the spread of the virus.
Additionally, the foundation announced Thursday that it cared for its first in-patient case of COVID-19 in a woman under the age of 40 who has since been discharged and is self-quarantining at home.
The woman was being followed by the state health department due to concerns over potential contact with another COVID-19 patient, the hospital noted in a Thursday afternoon press briefing.
"The health department had requested that we test this particular patient, and she was tested through our drive-thru functionality," said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, Foundation Health Partners' quality medical director. "[The] patient continued to be followed by the health department. At the time that the patient had increased symptoms, the patient was admitted and cared for and everything went appropriately."
This was one of the three COVID-19 related hospitalizations the health department has listed on its website.
This story will be updated.
