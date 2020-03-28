Updated 8:58 p.m.: The state announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with three of those in Fairbanks and one in North Pole.
One of the Fairbanks cases announced Saturday is of a resident of Denali Center, the long-term care facility in Fairbanks operated by Foundation Health Partners.
Fairbanks now has 16 confirmed cases. North Pole has seven.
Ten of the new cases are from Anchorage, and one each is from Eagle River, Homer and Soldotna, according to a late Saturday case update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Of the Denali Center case, John Lee, director of the Alaska Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, noted the potential seriousness of the infection among older adults.
“Together with experts at the CDC, the state has developed and published guidelines for long-term care providers for this this type of situation,” he said in the update. “We know how serious COVID-19 infections can be, particularly among older adults. We continue to work with this facility and all providers across the state in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”
Ten of the cases announced Saturday remain under investigation, according to the health department. Two cases are known to be travel-related and five are close contacts of previously diagnosed individuals, according to the department.
Five are of people over age 60, nine are adults ages 30 to 59, two are people ages 19 to 29 and one is a child, according to the department. Seven are male and 10 are female.
Saturday’s count brought the statewide total to 102.
Just over half of the state total — 54 — is from within the municipality of Anchorage, which includes Chugiak/Eagle River and Girdwood. Anchorage proper accounts for the bulk of those, however, at 49.
Six of the total state cases have resulted in hospitalization. There have been two deaths.
