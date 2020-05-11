The state Department of Health and Social Services confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents today, including one new case in a Fairbanks resident.
The new case in Fairbanks brings the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 85, Of those, 74 are of people who have recovered.
The other case announced today was confirmed in an Anchorage resident. This brings the Anchorage total to 279. A reported 238 individuals have recovered.
State data does not specify the location of each individual, but one of the cases confirmed today is male and one is female. One is a child between the ages of 10 and 19 years, and one is an adult between the ages of 30 and 39 years.
This brings the state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 381. Of those, 328 are reported to have recovered.
The state has performed a total of 28,680 tests for the disease to date.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported today.
This story will be updated.
