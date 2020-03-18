Updated 5:08 p.m.: Alaska has three new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Department of Health and Social Services this afternoon –– totaling nine statewide.
The two new cases were found in Anchorage and one in Seward. Including newly announced cases, all confirmed cases in Alaska are still considered "travel related." Two of the new individuals who tested positive were traveling from the Lower 48 and one from Europe.
According to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, the two new cases in Anchorage are of "older" individuals and the one in Seward is of a "younger" individual. Zink did not provide any additional details on the gender identities or ages of the individuals but added that all nine positive cases are in stable condition.
Zink later clarified that individuals referred to as "young" are typically in their 20s or 30s, "older" in their 50s and 60s and "old" or "elderly" in their 70s and above. While no tests have come back positive for children, Zink noted that a reference of children would refer to any individual under the age of 18.
This story will be updated.
