After a brief reprieve without new cases the day before, state health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents Thursday.
Three are residents of the Anchorage area, and one is a resident of Tok. These four new cases bring the state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 387.
This total represents the number of cases confirmed since the disease hit Alaska in mid-March. State health officials report that 339 of those individuals have since recovered. This is one additional recovered case since Wednesday.
The state reported one new hospitalization Thursday, bringing the total to 39 state residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
This number is cumulative and does not represent the smaller number of Alaskans currently in hospitals — a total of 12 individuals who are currently hospitalized either with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or under investigation and awaiting results.
As the curve of Alaska’s active cases of COVID-19 appears to flatten, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and members of the state health department are opening up sectors of the state’s economy including the commercial fishing industry that brings a massive influx of out-of-state workers to the state each summer.
In an effort to assess some of the potential difficulties coastal fishing communities face in bracing for the opening and trying to stem a possible spread of COVID-19 as newcomers enter their communities, a group of national and state health officials are touring a handful of the communities to hear concerns and evaluate what additional resources these communities might need.
This was a concern brought up in a recent Senate Health Committee meeting by Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski earlier this week and has been a point of debate among residents of many of these communities who fear a spike in cases as hundreds of outsiders arrive to participate in the fishing season.
The group of health officials includes Dr. Alexander Eastman, the senior medical officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Jeff Birks, his chief of staff, as well as Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, and Heidi Hedberg, director of Public Health. All members of the group tested negative for COVID-19 prior to visiting communities and are wearing facial masks at all times, the state says.
“We’re looking forward to showing our federal partners the ongoing planning efforts with our coastal communities and continuing to work together with our local, state, federal and Tribal partners to mitigate any identified gaps to prepare for a safe fishing season,” Hedberg said in a statement. “We will also be discussing rural sanitation and sewage treatment concerns. It is going to take all of us working together to come up with solutions. We communicate regularly with these communities but have not yet visited in person. We felt this trip was important so our federal partners could see firsthand the unique challenges these communities are facing and hear directly from them about their concerns.”
The group plans to visit Nome to talk with the Norton Sound Health Corporation about sanitation issues and to visit Stebbins, Kodiak and Cordova to visit with community and Tribal leaders, local health care providers and representatives from the fishing industry and Dillingham, Egegik, King Salmon and Naknek.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.