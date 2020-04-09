The state Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon today. This includes two new cases in Fairbanks, bringing the community total to 58 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 73.
There are no new cases reported in North Pole or Eielson.
The state's total now sits at 235 confirmed cases.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were confirmed today.
So far, seven Alaskan residents have died of complications related to COVID-19, two of whom died outside of the state. One Fairbanks resident, a woman in her 70s, died last week. Four of the seven deaths have been Anchorage residents.
State health department data confirms that a total of 49 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, an increase of 10 since yesterday.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.