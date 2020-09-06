Nineteen more Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sunday report from the state health department.
These new cases involved 13 Fairbanks residents and six residents of North Pole.
State health officials reported 80 other cases Sunday, including 78 other resident cases and two nonresidents.
Anchorage cases remain on the rise, with that area accounting for 42 of the new resident cases reported Sunday. The others were scattered among the Bethel Census area, Juneau, Kenai, the combined Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs, Palmer, Utqiagvik, Eagle River, Wasilla, Bethel, Douglas, Kodiak, Soldotna, Nome Census Area and the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
Two nonresidents have also tested positive: one worker in an unknown industry in Soldotna and one tourism industry worker in Fairbanks.
These new cases bring the state's cumulative resident case total to 5,765. This number was lowered by 11 cases as contact tracers continue to verify case data and eliminate duplicate case listings. The state has seen a total of 891 nonresident cases.
At least 36% of the state's resident cases are of people who have recovered or are presumed to have recovered based on the amount of time passed since infection. This percentage may be lower than actual numbers, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, due to a shortage of contact tracers and a lag in data collection.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Sunday.
The state has seen a cumulative 232 COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the pandemic first hit the state in mid-March. Currently there are 38 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide along with another three patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
The total COVID-19 death toll for Alaska residents is 42, with the most recent deaths reported in two older individuals Saturday.
A total of 387,057 tests have been performed statewide to date. As of Sunday, a total of 20,444 tests have been performed by medical personnel in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
