The state has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and one new death that data shows is of an Anchorage resident.
Six of the 13 new cases have been confirmed in Fairbanks residents, bringing the Fairbanks total to 56 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 71.
There have been a total of seven deaths of state residents, two of whom died outside the state.
A total of 27 Alaskans have been hospitalized due to the disease. This number does not reflect the number of Alaskans currently in hospitals, however.
According to data kept by the Department of Health and Social Services, a total of 32 individuals have fully recovered from the disease.
