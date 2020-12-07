Alaska’s state health department identified 756 new people with COVID-19 on Sunday. Fairbanks and North Pole reported a combined 35 new cases of the virus.
As usual, the bulk of newly identified infections were reported in Anchorage, where there were 331 cases logged for the day. The health department’s daily case count summary reports 162 new COVID cases in Wasilla, 38 in Palmer and 30 in Kodiak. In Utqiagvik, there were 22 new cases reported.
Of the 756 new cases, 750 are Alaska residents. Of the six nonresident cases, known location include two in Unalaska, two in Anchorage and one in Wasilla.
“Seven resident cases and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 35,720 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,316,” a case count summary email states.
Also on Sunday, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink wrote in a series of tweets that “We submitted our vaccine order on Friday that takes into account our rural and geographic challenges, and if the data looks good, we should expect to be vaccinating Alaskans before Christmas.”
Zink started the series of tweets by writing that, “Early on in this pandemic, we talked a lot about how our response to COVID-19 was like building a plane as we were flying it. We didn’t know when we could land the plane but every day we had to build a new part and act quickly.”
The last two tweets in the series, coming right after the one, indicating there could be a COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska before Dec. 25, read, “However, there is a lot of turbulence and we need your help. Cases are increasing, and we all have more work to do before this is over. It’s time to buckle up, wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and avoid indoor space with others,” and “When it is your turn, please consider helping land this ‘pandemic plane’ by getting vaccinated. I know I will.”
The alert level for the entire state remains high, meaning there is “widespread community transmission with many undetected cases and frequent discrete outbreaks.” The DHSS defines the high alert level as anything over ten cases for every 100,000 people, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days. In Alaska, case numbers far exceed that standard, as there are currently 89.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Currently, the highest case rate in Alaska is in the Yukon-Delta Region, where there are 172.93 cases per 100,000 people. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the rate is 40.97 cases per 100,000.
The leading age demographics for new COVID cases on Sunday were people aged 20-29, among whom there were 148 news cases, followed by people age 30-39, where there were 134 new cases.
In Alaska, there have now been 784 hospitalizations and 142 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Sunday. Currently, there are 164 virus related hospitalizations statewide and 21 patients are on ventilators. The hospitalization percentage for COVID patients is 14.6%.
