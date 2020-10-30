Six more COVID-19 deaths involving Alaskans were identified by the state Thursday, one which occurred recently and five others which were identified through standard death certificate reviews conducted by the state health department.
The recent death was that of an Anchorage man in his 40s.
The five older deaths involved a Fairbanks woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s from the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and three Anchorage residents — one woman in her 80s and two men in their 70s, one of whom died out of state. It was not immediately clear when these deaths occurred.
These fatalities bring the Alaska COVID-19 death toll to 77, still one of the lowest in the state.
Also Thursday, state health officials reported 355 new cases of the virus in the state. Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 15 of these cases involving 11 Fairbanks residents and four from North Pole. Four nonresidents have also tested positive in Fairbanks.
Another 149 of the cases reported Thursday were confirmed among Anchorage residents.
The rest were scattered across the state.
Alaska has been ranked eighth in the state for the highest average daily case count over the last seven days per 100,000 population at 48.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials have identified increased community spread of the virus across the state with 2,558 resident cases reported in the last week.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region remains the area with the worst rates of infection per population with an average daily case rate over the last 14-days of 107.23 cases per 100,000 population.
A number of individual villages have entered into lockdown status in the hopes of stopping widespread community infection that could easily overwhelm the region’s healthcare capabilities. This includes the small village of Chevak, which has a population of about 1,000, that reported 13 new cases Thursday. More than 200 cases of the virus have been reported in the village since last Tuesday, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Consortium.
The number of hospital patients diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 12 today. Currently there are 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 22 additional patients who are under investigation and await test results.
Six of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state.
A total of 584,268 tests have been conducted, with 13,456 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.1%. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s percentage of daily positive tests over the last week is slightly lower at 6.77%.
A total of 83,757 new cases of the virus were reported nationwide Thursday, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. This marks the highest nationwide daily case count since the pandemic began.
