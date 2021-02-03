The state health officials announced yesterday 17 new deaths of Alaska residents, all identified through death certificate review. The total death toll for the state is now 277, according to the news release from the Department of health and Social Services.
The majority of the deceased — 10 people — were Anchorage residents, including one person in their 40s, two in their 50s and the rest being older than 70. Other deaths happened to residents in the Bethel Census Area, Palmer, Wasilla, Soldotna and Ketchikan.
As for the virus transmission,140 new people were identified with COVID-19 in Alaska, eight of them in Fairbanks and three in the North Pole.
In other places with a high number of new cases, Anchorage saw 54, while Palmer and Wasilla saw 11 each.
There are currently 49 current COVID-related hospitalizations across the state and 10 of these patients are on ventilators.
