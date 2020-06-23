The Fairbanks North Star Borough accounts for three of the 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday by state health officials, with positive tests being returned for two nonresident workers in the mining industry and for one resident.
The other 15 resident cases include nine from Anchorage and one each from Bethel, Girdwood, Homer, Nome, Palmer and the combined Hoonah-Angoon Census Area and the Yakutat Borough.
This brings the state resident case total to 778, with just under 34% of the cases active.
Along with the two mining workers in the Fairbanks area, the other 17 nonresident cases include one visitor in the Anchorage area, two seafood industry workers in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, two seafood industry workers in the Valdez-Cordova Census area and 12 seafood industry workers in the Dillingham Census area.
These new cases bring the total number of nonresidents to test positive in Alaska to 129, more than half of whom are workers in the seafood industry, which often brings thousands of out-of-state workers into Alaska each summer.
The city of Dillingham announced the 12 seafood workers tested positive Monday through testing protocol announced by their employer.
The two Ketchikan cases were workers in two separate seafood companies and also tested positive through the companies' virus mitigation plans, which are required by the state.
All workers in both communities have been moved into isolation.
One new hospitalization was announced Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total number of hospitalizations to 63. Currently, 14 people are hospitalized in the state either with a confirmed case of the disease or who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
As of Tuesday afternoon, half of the state's inpatient hospital beds were in use, as were about 44% of the state's intensive care unit beds. In keeping with Monday's levels, about 8% of the state's ventilators are in use. These statistics include both COVID-positive and non-COVID patients.
No new deaths were announced Tuesday, maintaining the state's current number of 12 Alaskans whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19.
A total of 92,947 tests have been performed in Alaska to date.
Last week, ending June 19, saw 91 new cases reported in the state of Alaska.
The curve in daily reported cases began to climb May 22, the same day that Gov. Mike Dunleavy fully opened the state including businesses, gyms, churches, some social gatherings and intrastate travel.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.