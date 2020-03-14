Running Club North’s 14th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Run is taking place today as scheduled and race officials are taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We considered some of the things that are going on and are taking some steps to minimize the risk as best we can,” race director Bruce Sackinger said over the phone on Friday.
Participants are asked to bring their own water bottles and pens for registration. Additionally, a communal Gatorade cooler will not be provided at the finish. Instead, a limited number of individual Gatorade bottles will be available.
The 7.1-mile race starts at 11:30 a.m. at Goldstream Sports.
