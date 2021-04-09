At least 177 vaccinated Alaskans got infected by the coronavirus but almost none of them got severely sick, state health officials said Thursday.
One fully vaccinated Alaskan was hospitalized, but most of the cases are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, said Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health.
“We haven’t seen severe illness in any of these people,” she said.
Overall, patients who test positive for the virus two weeks after completing their vaccinations — a phenomena called vaccine breakthrough — are not that rare in Alaska.
“We have five to 10 reports of vaccine breakthroughs each day,” Castrodale said, adding that more information about the cases will be released in coming weeks.
From looking at vaccine efficacy studies, health officials expected some fully vaccinated people would get infected, especially if they had a less robust immune response to the vaccine or a really high exposure to the virus, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
Since contracting the virus is possible even after becoming fully vaccinated, McLaughlin recommended vaccinated Alaskans stay careful and avoid crowds.
“But as more and more people get vaccinated — that’s our ticket out of all the restrictions,” he added.
The least vaccinated age group in Alaska is young adults, and that’s where cases continue to rise, according to the state data.
Higher vaccination rates correlate to fewer hospitalizations, state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Anne Zink said. Specifically, health officials noticed about an 80% reduction in hospitalizations among Alaska seniors, 60% of whom are fully vaccinated.
“That’s really really fantastic to see,” she said. “While it’s not perfect it is a huge sense of relief that comes with the vaccination.”
Fairbanks has about 1,100 vaccine appointments available. To register, go to covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322. Walk-ins will be welcome during the April 13 vaccination clinic at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave.
