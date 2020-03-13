The Fairbanks Ice Dogs Hockey Club games this weekend are canceled. A lecture at the Noel Wien Public Library next week is also canceled.
Both events have been shut down due to concerns around the coronavirus, according to the Ice Dogs and library websites. A comedy show at the Carlson Center on Sunday is still on, according to the manager of that facility.
Organizations that use borough facilities are making their own decisions about whether to hold large events, according to borough officials. The borough has not canceled or asked those who use its facilities to shut down any large public gatherings.
No case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Fairbanks.
“That’s the big thing. We don’t have it here right now,” said Jim Williams, borough chief of staff.
Officials are mindful of the economic impact of cancellations, he added.
A state of emergency was declared in Alaska after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic.
The Ice Dogs paused regular season games after the North American Hockey League announced Thursday that “effective immediately all 2019-20 NAHL regular season games have been paused until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus and outbreak.”
NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld issued this statement: “This is an unprecedented time and situation. First and foremost, we want to be sure we are doing what is best for the hockey community: players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL and the USHL.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when it is safe for all of the parties involved. The NAHL Board of Governors will reconvene on a conference call on Friday to discuss further action.”
Ticket exchange information will be available soon, according to the Ice Dogs website.
The upcoming library lecture with Martha Barnette from NPR’s “A Way With Words” was scheduled for March 19.
“Martha Barnette will not be coming to Fairbanks at this time,” according to an announcement on the library website. The reason was cited as “coronavirus concerns and the recently declared state of emergency in Alaska.”
On Sunday, the Carlson Center is still hosting comedian Jo Koy, according to Kristin Baysinger, general manager for ASM Global, an international management company that contracts with the borough to operate the facility. Koy is also performing at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage on Saturday, and that show is also still on, according to an announcement Thursday by the Sullivan Arena on Facebook.
Baysinger said in an email that the company is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” she wrote. “Through public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur. Any actions we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies and local health department officials.”
The borough chief of staff said some employees have canceled plans to travel on borough business. Unless a trip is scheduled to a restricted area, the borough is leaving it up to individuals to decide whether they want to travel.
The borough is also planning for potential worker shortages and how to maintain essential services, such as the bus system, the landfill and emergency response, in the event a large number of employees could not come to work, Williams said.
For now, the government is encouraging employees to use best practices for preventing the spread of germs. Industrial-sized containers of hand sanitizer have been installed in recent weeks at the front door of the Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center and near the elevators.
“Our goal is to keep the workforce as healthy as possible as long as possible,” Williams said.
The borough has no authority to make public health advisories and is taking cues from the state, he said.
“We are listening to the state health experts,” Williams said. “Every day, we get new information.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward made brief remarks later at the assembly meeting, adding that the borough is working with janitorial contractors to make sure public facilities are being cleaned appropriately.
He asked residents to keep in mind that curbing services has an impact on people, noting that the cancellation of schools next week will have consequences for people who rely on it “as a form of child care.”