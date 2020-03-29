Soldotna senior Jersey Truesdell always knew after high school he would be attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“Engineering, in-state tuition, my math teacher (Ms. Merkes) who is an amazing teacher went to UAF engineering, and I’m a car ride away from home,” Truesdell said Saturday over the phone, listing off some of the reasons why the school is a great fit.
What he wasn’t sure about until recently, however, was whether or not he would play a sport.
Truesdell played four years at SoHi on both the basketball and football teams. He was the Stars starting quarterback for three years, finishing with four state championships and a 19-1 record as a starter, and recorded 1,189 points on the hardwood.
After his junior basketball season, when the Stars made an unexpected run in the state tournament, he knew if he was going to continue with a sport after high school it would be basketball. But he wasn’t sure he was ready to commit to a college program.
“It was a little bit of the ‘do I have four more years of grind and off-season and getting up at five in the morning for workouts left in me?’” he said.
But after COVID-19 ended his senior season unexpectedly, he knew that answer was yes.
“It was weird not knowing that it was my last game at the time,” Truesdell said. “Not being able to go back to the state tournament or play in the regional tournament again really hit me hard. … It became super obvious that I wanted to (play) once it wasn’t there for me anymore.”
Truesdell had been communicating with Nanooks assistant coach Jesse Brown since his sophomore season when they met at a skills camp at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
“He let me know in January that they really wanted me. And I reached out to him right when the season was over and he said the spot was mine if I wanted it,” Truesdell said.
“A couple days later I called him back and said I wanted to make it official.” On March 19, he announced his decision on Twitter.
Truesdell has yet to visit campus, as the NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting activity through at least April 15, but he’s excited about the program’s recent success.
The Nanooks end the regular season with a 12-18 overall and 10-10 GNAC record, a significant improvement from their 5-22 overall and 2-18 GNAC record from last season. This year’s tournament appearance was also their first since the 2015-16 season.
“I think most athletes deep down will tell you, the best part of sports is being around the guys and the comradery of the team, and I’m excited because up at UAF it feels like they’re building one of those great cultures to be around.”
