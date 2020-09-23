Fairbanks' favorite four-letter winter weather word is in the forecast for tonight.
That's right, snow is on the way, although it likely won't stick at valley level, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow, possibly mixed with rain, is likely after midnight tonight, bringing snow levels in the hills below 2,500 feet on Thursday and 1,500 feet on Friday. Above 2,000 feet, accumulations of several inches may occur.
In the valleys, highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s are expected through the weekend.
Farther north, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the eastern Brooks Range beginning at 10 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches is expected east of the Dalton Highway. Less than 3 inches of snow is expected on the Dalton, but it may make for slippery conditions.