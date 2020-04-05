Updated 11:35 p.m.: One more person has died of COVID-19 in Alaska, according to today’s update from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The department also reported 14 new cases since Saturday. Of those, seven are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The borough now accounts for 53 of the state’s 185 total cases. Of the borough cases, 40 are from Fairbanks, 12 are from North Pole and one is from Eielson Air Force Base.
Of the borough cases, 10 are considered travel-related and 30 are considered local cases. There is no category on the state’s website to explain the remaining 13 cases.
Six Alaskans have died from the virus. Two of the previously reported fatalities were of Alaskans who died outside of the state.
No information about the sixth fatality was immediately available.
A data spreadsheet on the state’s COVID-19 website lists three fatalities from Anchorage, one from the Kenai Peninsula, one from Southeast Alaska and one from the Interior.
The Kenai Peninsula, Southeast Alaska, and Interior fatalities were previously reported, indicating the latest death was from the Anchorage area.
The spreadsheet indicates that three of the fatalities are related to travel. Four of the victims are of men; two are of women. Four are in the age range of 70 to 79 years, one is 60 to 69 years, and one is 30 to 39 years.
The first fatality for Interior Alaska was announced Saturday. A 73-year-old woman who had an underlying medical condition died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Friday.
