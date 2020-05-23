Alaska has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 infection, according to the two most recent announcements from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The department announced four cases Saturday and two Friday.
The six cases come as most restrictions on Alaska’s businesses and other facilities have been lifted.
None of the six recent cases is attributed to a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Alaska’s case stood at 408 as of Saturday morning’s announcement.
Of the four cases announced Saturday, two are of residents of Wasilla, one is of a resident of the Northwest Arctic Borough and one is of a resident of Nome.
The Nome case marked the second consecutive day a case was announced for that community, bringing its total to three.
The other case announced Friday is of a resident of the Southeast Alaska community of Douglas.
Health Commissioner Adam Crum on Friday urged Alaskans on the holiday weekend to continue being vigilant.
“I want to remind Alaskans that the virus is still here and encourage everyone to continue with the personal protective measures we’ve been practicing for months,” he said. “Those measures include washing hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet of distance from non-family members, wearing a face covering in public, cleaning and disinfecting regularly, and staying home if sick and getting tested.
“Please be mindful of Alaskans who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and respectful of local jurisdictions that may keep more restrictions in place for a time,” he said.
