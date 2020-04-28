Another North Pole resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
This is the second North Pole resident to have tested positive in the past week. The previous case was of a person who tested positive Sunday, breaking the Fairbanks North Star Borough's two-week streak with no confirmed cases.
A total of 17 North Pole residents have tested positive to date.
With the two most recent cases for the Fairbanks North Star Borough reported in North Pole residents, Fairbanks itself has made it more than two weeks without a confirmed case.
The North Pole case confirmed Tuesday is a male age 50-59. The state health department also confirmed five other cases statewide: three in Anchorage, one in Chugiak and one in Petersburg.
The new cases bring the state total to 351 as of Tuesday, with 228 of those individuals having recovered, the state reports.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Tuesday. Nine Alaskans have died due to complications related to COVID-19. All of the deaths were individuals with underlying health complications. Two of those deaths occurred in Fairbanks.
