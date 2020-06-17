Fairbanks-based U.S. Army base Fort Wainwright has seen its first cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with six cases reported in a family that lives on base, according to army officials.
“Up until this point Fort Wainwright has not had any cases,” U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Chris Ruga said. “That has now changed.”
MEDDAC-AK Commander Col. Constance Jenkins said her team is in the process of tracing possible contacts, reminding base residents to “remain vigilant” on personal hygiene and distancing guidelines.
The Fairbanks cases are six of the 20 total statewide cases reported Wednesday. The state also reported five new nonresident cases; three are mining workers in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, one is a seafood industry worker based in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, and one is an unknown industry worker in the Nome Census Area.
This brings the state resident case total to 696, the state total of nonresident cases to 82, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 102.
According to state data, 19 cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough remain active.
The other 14 state resident cases are made up of two in Anchorage, two in Palmer, and one each in Chugiak, Eagle River, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Sitka, Soldotna, Wrangell and the North Slope Borough.
According to a press release from the Ketchikan Emergency Operations team, the new Ketchikan case is that of an individual who did not properly quarantine after taking an airport test and while waiting for results attended a number of social gatherings. Health officials are in the process of “extensive contact tracing.”
No new deaths were reported. A total of 12 Alaskans have died from the disease.
One new hospitalization was reported, bringing the cumulative state total of Alaskans hospitalized for the disease to 55.
A total of 23 Alaskans are currently hospitalized either for a confirmed case of the disease or who are under investigation and await test results.
About 35% of the state’s total cases remain active.