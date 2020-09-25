Updated 5:58 p.m.: Six more Alaska deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to new data from the state health department. One of these deaths occurred recently, the other five occurred in the last two months and were only recently coded as fatalities connected to COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state explained in a Friday news release.
The recent death was an Anchorage man in his 60s.
One of the five previous deaths occurred out of state. The deceased was a man in his 70s whose permanent residence was listed as Soldotna. It remains unclear how long the man had been out of Alaska or where he became infected with the disease.
The other four deceased Alaskans were recorded to be an Anchorage man in his 70s who died in July, an Anchorage man in his 60s who died in August, a Fairbanks man in his 60s who died in August and a man in his 70s from the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area who died in August.
Health officials acknowledged the delayed timing in these death reports Friday.
The state health department learns about most COVID-19 deaths via reports from health care facilities, the release notes. However, because COVID-19 is a reportable infectious condition, hospitals have recently made the shift to report directly to the CDC.
"COVID-19 deaths should also be reported to DHSS; however, not all deaths are captured," the release states.
Also Friday, health officials reported 127 new resident cases, 31 of which are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. These new cases included 22 Fairbanks residents and nine residents from North Pole.
Anchorage residents accounted for 68 of the new cases. The rest were reported from Juneau, Chugiak, Nome Census Area, Utqiagvik, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kotzebue, Bethel, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs, Delta Junction, Palmer, Soldotna, Wasilla and Yukon Koyukuk Census Area.
The new numbers bring the Fairbanks borough case total to 1,044 and state case total to 7,254. The state's cumulative case total surpassed 7,000 just two days ago.
Three more residents of the Denali Borough south of Fairbanks have also tested positive, according to a news release from the Denali Borough. Those new cases, each from a different community in the borough, are atop the one new case reported in a borough resident Thursday.
The borough's total population hovers around 2,000 currently, according to the borough clerk.
With the sudden increase in cases, the Denali Borough has decided to close its office to the public until Oct. 1.
"Based on currently known information, the risk of community spread is significant," the news release reads.
Public health officials are in the process of contacting residents who may have been exposed.
The Denali Borough reported the cases Friday. However, the information will likely not be reported by the state health department until Saturday. The daily state reports are based on data confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
Twenty-two of the new resident cases reported Friday are confirmed to be individuals under the age of 19. An additional 36 cases are Alaskans between the ages of 20 and 29. Data collected over time shows a significant portion of resident cases are shown to be within this age group.
Also Friday, two more Alaskans were reported to have become sick enough to require hospitalization, according to the state's COVID-19 data hub, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations to 277.
One additional nonresident in Anchorage has also tested positive, the state reports. A total of 948 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 while in the state. It remains unclear how many of these individuals remain in Alaska.
