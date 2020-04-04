A small army of volunteers throughout Interior Alaska is making masks for local residents to wear, hoping to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In Fairbanks, the Facebook page Fairbanks Mask Makers serves as headquarters for the effort in the Golden Heart City. Organizer Shane Brodie recently posted a big thank you to everyone who has donated their time and effort.
This includes the volunteers who provide supplies or expertise, and those who sew, sanitize, bag and deliver the masks.
The results of the volunteer effort are incredible.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks with lots of changes coming daily,” Brodie wrote. “Ten volunteers from this group have made several hundred near-medical grade surgical fabric masks for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH). And other seamstresses and makers in this group have made over 500 masks for the community in the past week which we are about to deliver to several social service agencies.
A team of 3D printer users is making hundreds of PLA masks which will hopefully have surgical fabric filters once we can find a source or donation of the materials — these are destined for essential workers (first priority) and possibly FMH.”
The Fairbanks Mask Makers Facebook page includes patterns for making masks. Talented volunteers are improving upon the design every day, adding pleats and other comfort features.
Here are directions for the basic mask.
How to sew a 2-layer
100% cotton face mask
These instructions show how to make three sizes of face masks: adult, teen and child.
Supplies
• Scissors or rotary cutter
• Pins or quilt clips (you can also use office supply clips)
• Tight weave 100% cotton fabric — enough for two layers of your mask
• Use two different colors to easily distinguish outside to inside (skin side) on the mask when wearing
• Two pieces at 36-inches long of 3/8-inch twill tape, ½-inch bias tape OR 3/8-inch grosgrain ribbon (not satin/shiny ribbons) OR elastic cord, cut two pieces 7” long. Knot each end of the cording
To make it easier, make a pattern in the following sizes to trace around:
• 9” x 7” (Adult) Finished size will be approximately 8” x 4”
• 8” x 6” (Teen) Finished size will be approximately 7” x 3.5”
• 7” x 5” (Child) Finished size will be approximately 6” x 3”
Cut two pieces of the material to the appropriate size for the mask. If you are adding a middle layer of fusible non-woven interfacing, you will need to cut it the same size as the fabric for the size face mask you will be sewing.
How to make the mask
1. Pin or clip two pieces of fabric together with right sides facing each other. (NOTE: if you are using bias tape for ties, sew fabric with right sides facing out and skip to step #8.
2. Starting on one of the long sides of the fabric, start sewing from about the middle with a 5/8 seam allowance.
3. Sew to the corner and stop. Put a piece of elastic or ribbon in between the layers of fabric with the end of the ribbon/tie/elastic sticking out. Almost all will be inside the fabric. NOTE: if you are using bias tape for ties, wait until the mask is sewn and turned before using bias tape.
4. Turn the fabric sandwich and sew along the side until you get almost to the next corner. Put the other end of the same ribbon/tie/elastic in between the fabric with the end stick out, then finish sewing to the corner and stop.
5. Turn the fabric sandwich and sew along the top until you get to the next corner and stop.
6. Repeat on the second side. Continue sewing until you are about 3 inches from the starting point. Slightly clip all four corners of the fabric at a 45-degree angle without cutting the seam.
7. Turn the mask right side out and push the corners so it lays flat. At this time, you should have a rectangle mask with two ties on each side or elastic. (bias tape users see step #9)
8. Pin or clip three tucks on each side of the mask leaving a flat area at the top and bottom of each side. Try to make sure the tucks are even from side to side. From the top, the tucks should be facing down.
If you used bias tape for ties:
Find the middle of one 36-inch piece bias tape and pin it to the middle tuck, enveloping the side of the mask. Do the same for the other side.
Starting along the bottom of the mask, top stitch all the way around, making sure to catch the unfinished edges where you pulled the mask right side out.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.