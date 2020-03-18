Protective glass has been installed at customer service windows at the Patrick B. Cole Fairbanks City Hall.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is limiting access to the upper floors of its administrative headquarters.
Some frontline employees at the state building wore latex gloves on Tuesday as state and local governments took varying precautions to prevent potential spread of the coronavirus while still conducting public business.
More measures are expected as the pandemic unfolds in Fairbanks, officials said.
“All in all, I think the big message for the community is that we have to understand that it’s here. It’s serious,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said during a regular Tuesday morning news conference.
The choices people make now will impact the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in Fairbanks, he added.
“Wash your hands,” he said.
Depending on the spread of the virus, Ward said, he could reduce public transportation and dial back borough business, such as bid requests, if he wanted to increase protective measures.
For now, libraries, pools and the ice arena are closed and some departments, such as Community Planning, have reduced contact with the public.
The borough is asking people to conduct more business through its website, www.fnsb.us. Nonessential meetings have been canceled.
A majority of members of the Borough Assembly will be calling into Thursday’s meeting when they will decide whether to declare an emergency and relax rules for publicly noticing meetings, according to the clerk’s office.
The city of Fairbanks has also canceled nonessential meetings along with a meeting of the Housing and Homeless Coalition, which was planning to discuss a coordinated response to helping homeless people deal with the threat of COVID-19.
The city is trying to reduce face-to-face contact, according to spokeswoman Teal Soden. Some city employees are working from home. The new glass at customer help windows was installed over the weekend, she said.
“We’re asking people as much as possible to utilize online and call-in options for getting information and paying bills,” she said.
At the state building, a computer lab for job seekers remained open along with all routine functions. A front desk worker cleaned areas of the lab with sanitizing wipes after people finished working. Classes conducted by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development have reportedly been canceled.
Hand sanitizer was available to the public but not sanitizing wipes. Employees at the Division of Public Assistance wore blue latex gloves.
The head of the state employees’ union, Jake Metcalfe, said on Tuesday that ideas and concerns about protecting frontline state workers from contracting or spreading the coronavirus have been shared with the governor and two commissioners.
