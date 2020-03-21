A warm, wet weather pattern has set up over Alaska that is set to drop a lot of snow over the Interior, starting tonight and continuing in waves through Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for snow and blowing snow overnight, with west winds of 20 to 30 mph that could reduce visibility to a half-mile or less.
Another front is expected to drop from 6 to 10 inches of snow from Sunday night through Monday, especially on west-facing slopes from Denali National Park to Fairbanks and east to Eagle Summit on the Steese Highway. This will be accompanied by winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 40 mph over summits.
Another round of heavy snow is possible from Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Roads are expected to be slippery.