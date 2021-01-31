A bill before the Alaska Senate seeks to make it easier to find missing people.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, introduced Senate Bill 63 on Friday, which would allow a court to grant a family member or friend access to view bank accounts and phone records of a missing person. The court permission would be granted on a temporary and limited basis.
“One person missing is too many people,” Bishop said.
The bill arises out of a growing number of missing Interior Alaskans, particulary in the Alaska Native community. At least 11 Alaskans, most Native, have gone missing in the past year, resulting in growing fear in the community. A crowded vigil on Jan. 23 at the Chief Peter John Tribal Building in Fairbanks drew attendeees holding signs of missing loved ones, with speakers calling for more action from law enforcement agencies.
Under Bishop’s bill, the court would appoint the petitioner as a temporary guardian of the missing person, allowing the petitioner access to financial or bank records and wireless telephone service records. The idea is to gleen information from the accounts that could help find the missing person, such as the location of a debit card transaction or a ping off a cell tower. To prove the person is missing, the court would require the results of “a reasonably diligent search made by the petitioner for the individual,” according to the bill. The temporary guardianship would not last longer than 30 days.
Sen. Rob Myers, R-North Pole, signed on as a cosponsor, and Bishop said he hopes to have more legislators sign on as the bill moves through the Legislature. On Facebook, Republican Rep. Mike Cronk wrote on Friday that, “This is of great importance to District 6 as well as our neighbors in the rest of the state,” adding he has sumitted to sponsor a companion bill in the House, “so we can have this legislation on parallel tracks through both bodies in Juneau this session.”
Bishop’s office worked with the legal counsel of Tanana Chief’s Conference to craft the bill. In a release announcing SB 63, Chief PJ Simon, chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, said, “Today, the Senator’s bill sends a clear message that our missing family members matter. TCC will continue working with Senator Bishop to see that this bill is passed into law and our missing receive the attention and justice they deserve.”
Bishop also addressed privacy concerns the bill might bring up, acknowledging the right to privacy is enshrined in the Alaska Constitution. To tread those waters, his staff is working with Alaska Court System General Counsel Nancy Meade to make sure no privacy issues are breached, a Bishop staffer said.
For Gladys Derendoff of Huslia, the bill offers a glimmer of hope. Her son, Willis Derendoff, was last seen in Fairbanks on Nov. 10 at the Fairbanks Extended Stay Hotel. A Facebook page set up to help monitor tips about Willis — called “Searching for Willis Derendoff” — currently has about 2,000 members and regularly posts updates and requests for information. So far though, the family has not had much luck.
SB 63 might change that, Gladys said.
“It would help. We could know maybe where he is,” she said. “For sure we would need his phone records and bank account to find out if there was any transaction after he was missing.”
The family has hired a private investigator to look into Willis’s dissappearance, but so far the investigator has not found much, Gladys said.
“Nothing has come through yet,” she said. “There’s nothing really solid.”
The full title of SB 63 is “An Act relating to the appointment of a temporary guardian for a missing person; and amending Rule 17, Alaska Rules of Probate Procedure.” Its first reading was Friday.
Contact Interim Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504.