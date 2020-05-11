More than 50 volunteers joined the search effort Monday for a Salcha man who was swept away Sunday after jumping into the Tanana River to save his brother’s Labrador retriever puppy.
Alfaz Sajd Khan, 22, was able to get the puppy to shore but was unable to reach safety himself. Khan disappeared into the river around noon, and search teams have been looking for him since then.
Alaska State Troopers say Khan entered the Tanana at the dike near Fairbanks International Airport and that it is unlikely he will be found alive.
Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered Monday at the Tanana River Wayside and Boat Launch on Chena Pump Road to search for Khan’s body. Many of the volunteers who showed up were members of Khan’s Air National Guard unit, according to Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sgt. Dan Valentine.
“There are a lot of Air Guardsmen here this morning. We have state troopers, Alaska State Parks, BLM, Fairbanks Airport police and fire,” Valentine said. “We’re using a lot of agencies, and right now we are still deploying teams along the banks, searching all the islands, and then also we have boats running drags in the river itself to try to locate him.”
Valentine said the search evolves as information comes in from the field.
“Earlier this morning we had a search dog hit very near where (Khan) disappeared and went under the water. They actually came at that same location from three different ways and the dog alerted every time in that same spot, so we’re focusing our main efforts right there,” Valentine said.
The search has been hampered by water conditions.
“The water level has risen a foot since yesterday, and so right now the Tanana is high,” Valentine said. “There’s lots of debris coming down, the water’s very turbid, so it makes any kind of visual searching very hard. Unless he’s near the shoreline, he can’t be seen from the air or from a boat or anything. He’s going to have to be partially out of the water.”
Valentine said searchers also plan to employ a side-scan sonar, which should arrive from Anchorage on Tuesday.
