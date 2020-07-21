Officials at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital offered to help the school district customize plans for safely starting classes at each public school.
Speaking at Monday’s school board meeting, they declined to say if they believe it’s wise to open public schools.
“There are consequences both ways,” said Shelley Ebenal, CEO of Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
High school principals came back to work this week. Middle school principals start next week. Teachers go back to work Aug. 10.
The school board voted at a special meeting on Monday to set Aug. 20, a Thursday, as the first day of classes.
Hospital officials, sitting in a conference room wearing masks, joined the education leaders in a meeting conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Mishelle Nace described the COVID-19 outbreak in Fairbanks as “approaching exponential growth,” though she added that the hospital has not experienced a surge in patients in line with the growth in positive cases. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had three coronavirus patients as of Monday.
Nace said the virus spread in Fairbanks is largely from socializing activities, when people let their guard down, and not from work activities, when people are more vigilant.
In a survey of school district stakeholders, 46% of respondents said they were comfortable or very comfortable sending their student to school, according to Karen Gaborik, superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, which conducted the survey.
The ratio of survey respondents uncomfortable or very uncomfortable sending their student to school was 35%. The rest, 19%, were neutral.
Survey results are still being compiled. Full results are expected to come out this week.
The first day of school was delayed by three days to provide more time for planning. Board member Tim Doran talked about moving the start of school back even further to after Labor Day.
The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is encouraging school districts to work out their own details on how to conduct public education during the pandemic. Gaborik is working on a plan for how to apply risk levels to guide officials on whether to offer in-person classes.
The superintendent said the focus has been on opening schools. She said administrators will spend more time looking at what starting school with remote learning would look like.
School board members read aloud during the meeting emails from concerned parents, teachers and staff.
One mother wrote that she tried home-schooling and that it did not work well. She said her son needs teachers to learn and encouraged them to open schools.
Another parent recommended that schools use thermal scanners.
Katie Larson, a mother of three public school students, encouraged the district to focus on remote learning for the start of the school year. She said starting with in-person classes and then moving to home learning due to rising COVID-19 case numbers would be too chaotic.
“Now is not the time to experiment with community safety,” she wrote in an email read by school board President Wendy Dominique.
Also at the meeting, administrators shared more information about class schedules and how school would be conducted if in-person classes resume.
Elementary school students are proposed to attend school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days a week.
They would operate in small learning groups and eat lunch in classrooms. Students learning from home might join with their class by computer, according to Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent for elementary schools.
Middle school and high school students would be separated into two blocks that attend school every other day and alternate on Fridays. They would learn from home the other days.
Middle school students would attend school from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They would have two periods in the morning and three periods after lunch.
High school students would attend from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. They would have two 80-minute learning blocks in the morning and one 80-minute learning block in the afternoon.
The district is planning bus routes at a capacity of one student to a seat unless the students are from the same household.
“We can’t get six feet away on a bus. It’s just a confined space. Masks will be required,” said Ryan Hinton, director of transportation for the school district.
School board members asked questions for hours about remote learning, public health practices, technology and more. Another special school board meeting is scheduled for July 27.
About 150 teachers have received extra training in remote learning, according to Gaborik.
She said there is a backlog of orders for computer devices.
Administrators are also resourcing MiFi routers to provide to families without internet access. The district has procured more than 100 MiFi routers so far.
Gaborik was asked if schools should be doing temperature checks as students arrive. Parents will need to do it, the superintendent said.
“We just don’t think we have the capacity,” she said.
Hospital officials had some advice. They told education leaders to be transparent, adapt, listen to concerns, treat people equally and be honest about the unknowns.
“We’re here for you,” Ebenal said. “We’re going to do this together. We are going to help you get through it.”
Gaborik is planning to publish a newsletter to public education stakeholders this week, she said.
She is also planning to host online events to share more information on July 30, she said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance for schools this week, she said.
