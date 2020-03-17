Several local businesses have banded together to serve free lunches to children following the statewide mandated school closure.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is closed but will begin offering breakfast and lunch for any student in need on Wednesday morning, according to a district Facebook post. Gov. Mike Dunleavy suspended student attendance in public schools through March 30 on Friday as part of a statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information for parents can be read at https://www.k12northstar.org/Page/9281
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank has compiled a list of local restaurants and drive-thrus offering free lunches for kids, available on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FairbanksCommunityFoodBank/photos/a.491913897528051/2953080768078006/?type=3&theater
“We have been able to see the good in the community. People have stepped up and stepped out,” Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver said.
Weaver noted that small businesses are helping despite the fact that they’re the ones getting “beaten up” by the current situation.
“So a huge thank you to the small businesses and big businesses that are choosing to give even when they could be having a different story of their own,” Weaver said.