Don’t get too comfortable and let your guard down. That’s the advice from local health officials and government leaders as Fairbanks nears its two-week mark without any new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The landmark was celebrated by local members of Interior Alaska’s Unified Command structure, which was put into place to organize and manage local government and health care during the pandemic.
“That’s a testament to all the hard work and commitment that this community has had to following the rules of staying home, social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands, all those things that we’ve been trying to promote,” said Clint Brooks, spokesman for the Unified Command.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has gone 15 days without housing a patient who is COVID-19 positive, according to Brooks.
“Between those two numbers, it’s definitely inspiring that we’re on the right track and doing the right things to bring those numbers down,” he told reporters Friday. “We’re definitely on the right track in flattening the curve.”
But health care officials and local leaders are urging Fairbanksans to remain vigilant.
Brooks reminded residents to still follow guidelines that have helped the community get to where it is today.
“But let’s not let all this go to waste by letting our guard down,” he said.
He wasn’t the only one to feel this way.
Dr. Mark Simon, an emergency physician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, feels like the two weeks without a positive case might provide the community with a false sense of security.
“As our community slowly opens up, we are entering a high-risk period. I mention this because it’s natural to think that as things open up, the risk must be lower, right? Not true,” he told reporters Friday. “COVID-19 is here, and as we emerge from our homes and interact more, the risk of transmission only increases.”
Simon said it’s likely there will be an increase in COVID-19 transmission and an increase in confirmed cases.
“Our community remains at risk,” he said, reminding residents to still follow strict hygiene and public-masking procedures. “As our community slowly starts to re-engage, this becomes even more critical.”
It’s reasonable to be concerned about another spike in cases, Simon later added.
Expedited testing and contact tracing become even more important as more individuals are likely to interact with one another, Tanana Chiefs Conference Chairman Victor Joseph noted.
“As we look at opening up our economy, we need to remain cautious and diligent,” Joseph said, noting that TCC is looking at not only COVID-19 risks but also the increased risk of flooding for many Interior villages as spring ice thaws.
Simon noted the Interior does not have rapid testing yet.
“It’s very much a mixed blessing, these 13 days without cases,” Simon said Friday. “I think it’s like any sports or music competition where you can celebrate your success for five minutes and then you need to start looking to the future. At the end of the day, nothing has changed moving forward as far as making us any more secure today than we were when we first got coronavirus.”
