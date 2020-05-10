Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man who disappeared in the Tanana River while trying to rescue his dog Sunday afternoon.
Alfaz Sajd Khan, 22, of Salcha, was fishing on the Tanana River near its confluence with the Chena River when his dog went into the river. He jumped in after it. The dog made it to shore, but Khan was not able to follow it, according to a troopers news release. He was last seen 50 yards from the shore. He went under the water and wasn't seen again. Troopers sent out a Nixle alert shortly after 1 p.m.
University Fire Department, Airport Fire and Rescue, Fairbanks troopers, Fairbanks Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Helo 5 responded to the area in an attempt to locate Khan. Search and rescue dogs also responded to search the water and shoreline.
Khan was wearing a white shirt and brown pants. Troopers are asking anyone with information to call 451-5100.
Investigation to continue.