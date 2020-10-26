Local law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to be careful as the first winter storm of the season continues to dump wet, heavy snow in the Fairbanks area.
Alaska State Troopers issued a public safety alert at 9:31 a.m. today warning of deteriorating road conditions and vehicles in ditches in the Chena Ridge area. Drivers are urged to use "extreme caution" and to avoid the area.
A Fairbanks Police Department alert issued at 5:15 a.m. warned of slick roads caused by fresh snow on top of freezing rain. Drivers are advised to allow extra time for driving, even when traveling on major roads.
Two to 3 inches of snow fell in Fairbanks overnight, while the surrounding hills and areas east of town saw up to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Services' Fairbanks office. North Pole reported snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches this morning.
Snow accumulation totals include 6½ inches in Tok, just under 5 inches on Keystone Ridge, 5½ inches in Central, 2 inches at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and 3 inches on both College Hill and Birch Hill.
Snowfall is expected to taper off throughout the afternoon and evening, with another inch or so expected by 10 p.m.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime. Staff writer Sam Ferrara contributed to this report.