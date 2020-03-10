Wintry conditions are continuing in the Interior. The Richardson Highway is closed due to heavy drifting snow, high winds and low visibility through the Alaska Range as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The road is closed between Miles 180 and 203. In addition, an avalanche has been reported at Mile 193. Difficult driving conditions are reported from Paxson south near the intersection with the Tok Cutoff, as well as over Thompson Pass.
For the latest road conditions, visit https://511.alaska.gov/