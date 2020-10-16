Updated 5:15 p.m.: Alaska State Troopers are warning drivers not to pick up hitchhikers on the Richardson Highway near Glennallen as they search for a man considered armed and dangerous on Friday.
The Richardson is closed between miles 134-165. In an online alert on Friday, troopers identified the man as Mark Emery Heinz and said he was involved in an "active incident."
According to a trooper news release, troopers in Glennallen received a report at 9:30 a.m. about a vehicle that had almost caused a collision near the intersection of Gakona Lodge Road and East Tok Cut-Off Highway. A few minutes later, a caller at Gakona Lodge reported the vehicle was traveling toward the Richardson Highway.
A Glennallen trooper located the vehicle at about 10 a.m. about 2 miles east of the Tok Cut-Off. The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to yield and fled. During the pursuit the driver, identified as Heinz, fired a gun at the trooper near Mile 157 Richardson Highway. The trooper wasn't injured and returned fire, but the suspect continued to flee.
Heinz eventually stopped and abandoned his vehicle, running into the woods at Mile 147.
Members of the Southcentral, Northern, and Southern Special Emergency Reaction Teams (SERT) responded, along with Helo-3, members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and general investigative units from troopers' "B" and "D" detachments. Troopers are receiving help from the FBI, National Park Service and Village Public Safety Officer Program.
The highway remains closed between miles 134-165.
If anyone sees Heinz, they are asked to call 911.
They did not release any other details.