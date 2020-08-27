The recent death of an elderly resident of the Anchorage Pioneer Home has been linked to COVID-19, according to the state health department.
It remains unclear when the individual died, but it is assumed the death was already included in the state tally of coronavirus-related deaths. State Health Department spokesman Clinton Bennett confirmed that of the 14 total residents to have tested positive for the virus, two had been hospitalized and one had died but would not provide any additional information on the age range or gender of the deceased.
Another Alaskan death linked to COVID-19 was reported by the Health Department Wednesday, marking the 37th coronavirus-related death of an Alaska resident do date. The individual was an Anchorage woman in her 40s.
The state has reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the last week; three reported in three consecutive days beginning last Friday, four reported Tuesday — two of which occurred earlier this summer — and one more reported Wednesday.
Ten Fairbanks residents were among the 53 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by state health officials Wednesday, bringing the total number of Fairbanks North Star Borough residents to test positive for the disease to 575. Not all of these residents were in the borough when they became ill or when they tested positive. Cases are organized by the permanent residence of each individual.
Anchorage residents made up 26 of the cases. The other resident cases were scattered among Palmer, Northwest Arctic Borough, Soldotna, Wasilla, the combined Yakutat borough and Hoonah-Angoon census area, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, the Sutton-Alpine area, Unalaska, and Utqiagvik.
One nonresident mining worker in Juneau has also tested positive.
These new cases bring the total number of Alaskan residents to have tested positive for the disease to 4,895 and the number of nonresidents to test positive to 824.
Two more people have become sick enough with the disease to warrant hospitalization. Statewide there are a total 39 hospital patients currently diagnosed with COVID-19 and another five that are under investigation and await test results.
A total of 334,804 tests have been conducted statewide to date.
