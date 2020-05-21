The Alaska Division of Forestry has issued a red flag warning, effective today from noon to 10 p.m., for Deltana and Tanana Flats and the eastern Alaska Range areas south of Fairbanks. Additionally, the division is issuing a fire weather watch in the Yukon Flats area, north of Fairbanks, for Friday. These regions will be warm, very dry and windy, conditions which “could lead to the development of a large and dangerous fire,” according to the division.
A red flag warning means that these conditions are currently occurring. A fire weather watch means that weather conditions could lead to the potential for a red flag event in the near future.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will rise gradually through Saturday and it will remain very dry. Strong gusty southerly winds have developed in the Alaska Range passes and will peak this afternoon and evening, with sustained speeds of 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.
The service is forecasting northeast winds to increase across the Yukon Flats, prompting a fire weather watch effective Friday afternoon due to a combination of very low humidity, temperatures in the upper 70s, and winds 10-15 mph.
“Looking out to Sunday, uncertainty grows with the pattern, but it does look like increasing clouds, cooler temps, and threats for showers and thunderstorms will increase as lows move north across the Alaska Range,” according to a National Weather Service news release.
A burn ban is in effect for the Interior.
For more information, visit the Alaska Region NWS fire weather web page here: bit.ly/3e04LEe
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.