The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the Fairbanks area, effective from noon to 10 p.m. today.
Specifically, the weather service is warning those in areas southeast of Fairbanks that conditions through the rest of the afternoon and evening "could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires." Winds are forecast to blow at around 15 mph and temperatures are predicted to be 75-80 degrees with humidity as low as 15%."
"Rapid ignition, growth an spread of fires will be possible," the notice reads.
Burn bans are already in place in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
