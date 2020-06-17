According to the service, south winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are anticipated through the Alaska Range passes. Humidity is expected to drop as low as 20%. These conditions mean that “rapid ignition, growth and spread of wildfires will be possible.”
The public is advised to take extreme caution with any activity that could cause a fire.
Crews continue to work on various wildland fires across the state, including several in the Interior.
The Bureau of Land Management Central Yukon Field Office announced today the temporary blocking of access to the Five Mile Campground, located five miles north of the Yukon River bridge on the Dalton Highway. The closure is “necessary to accommodate firefighters using the campground as they fight the Isom Creek Fire,” according to a news release. The Isom Creek Fire was estimated at roughly 12,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to the Alaska Fire Service.
Entering the campground beyond the artesian well on the north side of the campground driveway is now prohibited without authorization from the bureau. Dalton Highway visitors may still use the artesian well, as long as it doesn’t interfere with firefighter access to the campground. The closure is effective until occupancy of the campground by firefighting crews is no longer required.
Over a dozen firefighters continued work Monday and Tuesday suppressing and monitoring a cluster of five small wildfires in the Little Chena Valley. A 10-person initial attack module that was brought up from the Mat-Su forestry station was helicoptered into the fire on Monday to assist seven firefighters that had been camped out on the fires since Saturday night.
Effort was primarily focused on the two-acre Little Chena Fire, the most active of the fires, which is located about 3.7 miles north of Chena Hot Springs Road at 23 Mile.
Little Chena 2 and Little Chena 3 were both called out by crews on Tuesday. The goal was to have all five fires wrapped up over the next 24 hours so firefighters could demobilize on Wednesday and be available for initial attack on new fires.
