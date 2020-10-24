Alaska recorded the largest one-day total to date of new coronavirus cases — 353 resident and nonresident cases.
The online state COVID-19 data dashboard, which is updated daily by noon, also showed the number of new cases reported in the Fairbanks North Star Borough on Friday was 27. The state's full case count summary for the day is pending.
Friday’s jump in cases was the second large one in two days. On Thursday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 242 new people were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Most of the Thursday cases, 143, were in Anchorage. The rest were scattered around the state.
A state case count report said two cases have locations under investigation.
Three of the cases were noted as nonresidents in Anchorage, Fairbanks and a location to be determined.
Thursday brought seven new hospitalizations, for a total 59 people in the state currently in the hospital, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The COVID-19 data hub shows that in the Interior, five people are hospitalized and two of 20 ventilators are occupied.
Four patients tested positive for COVID-19 at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute in Anchorage, according to a state news release late Friday.
“API is working closely with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology to conduct contact tracing and implementing additional infection control measures to protect staff and patients,” the release states. “This brings the total number of cases at the facility to eight since the beginning of the pandemic: three staff members and five patients.”
At least eight regions of Alaska, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough, are listed in high alert status for COVID-19 transmission.
Saturday’s report covers the 24-hour period that ended 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.