Residents of the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home will begin vaccinations next week, approximately at the same time as the general Fairbanks senior population.
The date to start vaccinating residents is tentatively set for Jan. 13. Pharmacists, pharmacy interns and technicians from Carrs-Safeway will come into the homes to vaccinate residents.
Originally, officials planned to vaccinate residents three weeks earlier, announcing the start date for Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home as the week of Dec. 21.
“We knew it was possible that the dates could change because Carrs/Safeway had not finalized their travel plans on Dec. 18,” Clinton Bennett, communications director for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “But we understand there are many steps with getting the immunizations ordered and administered and we are really very happy that Carrs/Safeway is willing and able to come into the homes and that the vaccine is being given to our staff and residents.”
The federal government and local health officials arranged the pharmacy partners to help the process because administering the COVID-19 vaccines is time consuming and requires additional training. Additionally, the vaccines need special ordering, tracking, storage, monitoring and reporting, Bennett said.
“The Fairbanks Pioneer Home (and all of the Pioneer Homes) has
successfully partnered with Carrs/Safeway the last four years to administer influenza vaccines in our homes to residents and staff so we have now also partnered with them to administer the new COVID-19 vaccines,” Bennett wrote.
Last week, two staff members at the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home tested positive for COVID-19, according to Monday’s update from the health department.
Along with the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home, the Juneau Pioneers’ Home is scheduled to begin vaccine distribution next week. Residents at Anchorage, Ketchikan and Palmer homes started receiving vaccines on Dec. 18, and Sitka and Juneau planned vaccinations for the last week of December.
Besides Pioneers’ Homes residents, Alaskans 65 and older will receive vaccinations starting Monday. Scheduling for those appointments begins today via the website covidvax.alaska.gov. Seniors who do not have computer access can call the Fairbanks Senior Center at 452-1735 for assistance.
Overall, 18,266 Alaskans have been vaccinated as of Jan. 5, according to the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard. The state has 114,800 doses allocated in total.
While the daily growth rate of viral transmission in Alaska went down over the past three weeks, in the last week the test positivity rose slightly.
