Neighborhood schools will invite special education and other high-needs students to buildings for limited services beginning next week.
Education leaders said they want to keep all other students in remote learning status through at least Oct. 16, the last day of the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education met Tuesday and Wednesday and made plans for public education in the coming weeks.
What happens after the first quarter ends will be discussed no later than Oct. 6, the school board decided.
This comes as the school district has four confirmed coronavirus cases among students and staff. New cases in the greater Fairbanks area are being reported daily, and that number has been rising.
“We’re walking our way toward opening schools,” school district Superintendent Karen Gaborik said.
Education leaders dealt with high-needs students and secondary students first. They plan to formalize plans to keep elementary school students in remote learning status at the next school board meeting on Sept. 14.
Schools won’t open to classes next week but will offer select students who wish to work in small groups on their online classes with supervision, tutoring, recess, hot lunches and school bus transportation. The students will be asked to follow protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to special education students, which includes students with an Individual Education Plan, at-risk students and those who lack internet connectivity will be the first invited back to school buildings.
This impacts hundreds of students among the 11,882 students enrolled in the public school system.
To fully open schools, education leaders said the school district will need to be in a yellow or green zone for operational risk associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district is currently operating in the high-risk, or red, zone.That zone calls for remote learning and limited athletics and extracurricular activities.
“‘Corona’ ain’t going anywhere, so let’s all work together to get through this,” school board President Wendy Dominique said.
Union leaders told the school board that their members want to get back to face-to-face education but that a majority surveyed are concerned about the risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half or 55% of members of the Education Support Staff Association surveyed are uncomfortable with bringing students back to schools during the pandemic, according to Jasmine Adkins-Brown, president of the union.
At the same time, a quarter of members surveyed are having child care issues due to schools being closed to in-person academics.
Adkins-Brown said the school closures are having a “mental and physical toll on parents” who are union members.
“They’re exhausted and stressed about their child care,” she said.
The teachers union was also surveyed.
According to Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, almost 200 members indicated they want to continue in remote learning status, while almost 100 members want to teach students face-to-face as soon as possible. An additional 80 or so teachers are somewhere in the middle.
Both unions were surveyed last week before the school district moved to the high-risk zone for coronavirus mitigation.
The union leaders encouraged the school board to move slowly with bringing students into schools.
“Doing it in a safe manner is the biggest thing,” Adkins-Brown said.
School board members said they are weighing the needs of both families and school district employees.
“We’re trying to navigate this as best we can,” school board member Chrya Sanderson said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.