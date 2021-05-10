The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could become available for Alaska adolescents ages 12 through 15 as soon as Wednesday, state health officials said Monday.
“We are so excited,” state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Monday news conference. “This is a huge opportunity for the community to protect our kids from this virus; we do see kids get really sick. And this is a big step to get our whole community healthy and well and get this pandemic behind us.”
The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age on Monday. Next, on Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will discuss its recommendation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After that, Dr. Zink and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will need to approve it, but with all the next steps in place, the Pfizer vaccine could become available on Wednesday or Thursday for that age group, Zink said.
In Alaska, there are approximately 40,000 12- to 15-year-olds, though it is yet unknown how many of them will get the vaccine, said Matt Bobo, director of the Alaska's immunization program.
While parents don’t have to be present at their children’s vaccinations, they have to give consent for the child to get the vaccine, Zink said. Besides preparing to open vaccination appointments for adolescents, health officials are communicating with schools to make the vaccine easily available for children before they are dismissed for summer vacation.
“We really encourage kids, before you go out and do all your summer and hiking trips this summer, to get vaccinated,” Zink said. “Our best way to have a fun and productive summer, not need to quarantine, not need to worry about Covid in the same sort of way, is to get vaccinated.”
While the Covid-19 virus tend to impact people with underlying medical conditions and those who are older at disproportionate rates, “vaccines are the game changer in that,” and “a vaccinated older person is much less likely to show up in a hospital than a young unvaccinated person,” Zink said.
Right now, people between 20 and 40 years old are contracting the virus and getting hospitalized the most, but the younger hospitalization age range also leads to a virus transmission uptick among younger kids, including infants under the age of 1 and infants who are in the first month of life, pediatrician Laura Brunner said.
“This is no longer grandparents getting hospitalized; this is parents,” she said, explaining that since kids live with parents, they get exposed to the virus too.
Zink added that because young people tend to be healthier, they tend to recover and stay in the hospital longer, overwhelming the system — which happened in Fairbanks in the past weeks.
“That’s starting to slow down which is great,” Zink said. “The percent positivity in Fairbanks started to slow down, and the cases have started to slow down a bit, so we are hoping to take this moment to increase vaccines so we are not counting hospital numbers in the same sort of way again and go fishing (instead) and do other fun things.”
