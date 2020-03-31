The deadline to apply for the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend has been extended to April 30 amid application access difficulties due to COVID-19.
The original deadline was today.
All Permanent Fund Dividend Division offices have been closed to the public since March 17 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but a notice on the division website outlines other options for filing, including online and the new application drop boxes that have been set up to make the application process easier for those who prefer the paper process.
In Juneau, paper applications, envelopes and division business cards are available in a drop box on the eighth floor public atrium of the State Office Building. In Anchorage and Fairbanks, applications, envelopes and a drop box have been placed in the lobby area of both offices. The Fairbanks office is located at 510 2nd Ave. No. 100.
For those who would like to file online, the process remains the same. Online applications can be found at www.pfd.alaska.gov/.
The notice identified that payments this fall will be dispersed to those who applied online and provided direct deposit information first on Oct. 1, while paper applications postmarked by April 30 will be paid on Oct. 22.
Supplemental documentation, including signature pages, are not required to be turned in by April 30. Those documents can be mailed or faxed after that date or after the applicant is contacted and asked for the documents by the division.
The Legislature approved a $1,000 dividend last week. Gov. Mike Dunleavy expressed disappointment in the amount but has not responded with an action on the bill.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 585,428 Alaskans had applied for the PFD.
