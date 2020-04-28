A panel of Interior leaders will assemble at 6 p.m. Wednesday to get feedback from Interior residents about the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can comment during the listening session, hosted by Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, using a phone, computer or tablet. A link will be posted on the borough homepage at www.fnsb.us, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office.
Leaders from local government and major medical providers, who formed the Interior Alaska Unified Command to oversee the pandemic response, will join Ward to hear comments.
“As a reminder, this is your opportunity to provide your comments, opinions and feedback. This is not a ‘question and answer’ session,” the announcement from the mayor’s office stated. “Remember, this listening session is not a forum to ask for medical advice regarding COVID-19.”
The mayor’s office listed the panelists as Kyle Wright and Clint Brooks, supervisors of the Unified Command; Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly; North Pole Mayor Mike Welch; Tanana Chiefs Conference Chairman Victor Joseph; school district Superintendent Karen Gaborik; and Shelley Ebenal, CEO of Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
“As we are now in the approximate eighth week of the COVID-19 outbreak in Alaska, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward felt that there was an opportunity for the community to provide feedback on the Interior’s response,” stated the announcement from the mayor’s office.
The event was billed as Ward’s first listening session of 2020. The announcement suggested topics to comment about could include ways to reopen Fairbanks for business and lessons learned from the pandemic.
There are three ways to participate:
1. Watch and listen by going online to the borough website and clicking on the “Listening Session” link. The session will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
2. To provide comment, sign up ahead of time through the borough website. Click the listening session link, which is under “current events.” Click “here” to go to the event page and go to the link at “Provide Live Telephonic Public Comment” to access the request form.
3. Provide written comments by email to FNSBListens@fnsb.us. Copies will be provided to the panelists. Time permitting, the emails may be read aloud during the listening session, according to the borough mayor’s office.
