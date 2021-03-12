We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know what to expect.
One year ago today, March 12, 2020, the coronavirus appeared in Alaska. The previous day, March 11, Gov. Mike Dunleavy had declared a state of emergency, preparing for the virus’ arrival. On March 12, he made the announcement: It was here.
The first patient in Alaska was a foreign national, the pilot of a cargo plane that landed at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. Soon after he landed, he started developing symptoms of the disease we now call COVID-19. The pilot went into isolation, but the inevitable happened. It spread.
“This is no surprise as this is something we in Alaska have been preparing for since January,” Dunleavy said one year ago today. “We feel good about the protocols we have in place and will continue to work our protocols.”
As that week unfolded, the virus — and fear — spread. Slowly, cases showed up across the state. In the Interior, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital announced the region’s first case on March 16. Because it was so new, so novel, no one knew what to expect.
Across the nation, cities shut down. New York. Washington, D.C. Chicago. New Orleans. Dallas. Las Vegas. Los Angeles. Seattle. Then Alaska. It was like watching dominoes fall across the nation.
Here, in Fairbanks, like everywhere else in Alaska, life halted. Restaurants and bars closed, theaters ceased productions, stages went dark, employees went home. Schools and universities closed. Businesses sent employees home to work. Hard hit were employees in the service industry as salons, spas, tattoo shops, all closed their doors. We were told to stay home if possible, and we did.
You learned to Zoom, how to sew masks and to log on remotely to your office. Travel stopped; flights in and out were rare, not only from Alaska airports, but the world. Bush villages went into lockdown, not allowing anyone in or out. It’s almost as if the planet ceased to rotate.
As cases and death tolls grew across the world, nation and state, it seemed like life would never return to normal. We were isolated and alone.
In Fairbanks, major events like the Midnight Sun Festival, Midnight Sun Game, Tanana Valley State Fair and Golden Days all stopped. With no school in session, no sports were played. No concerts attended. No fancy dinners out at your favorite restaurant. We cooked at home, hoarded toilet paper and grew pandemic gardens.
The news cycle slowly — and at times painfully — captured grieving families and hospital workers overrun with patients. Social media became divisive as ever as fringe theories took hold espousing that the virus escaped from a lab or you could cure it with a farfetched treatment you saw on YouTube. We argued about face masks, turning a health issue into a political issue. It divided us, and it still does.
Yet despite all the fear and uncertainty, we flourished. Slowly, vaccines went into trials. Over time, those vaccines proved efficient. Now, today, three are on the market. Because of those vaccines, Alaska is leading the nation in vaccine dispersal. And because of human perseverance, we’re starting to thrive again.
Life is seemingly making a return to normal; dinners out, bands performing on stage, vacations being planned, schools opening, employees back at work.
And for all the loss and grieving we have collectively done, today is also a time of remembrance. It’s one year to the day that so much has changed. We’ve lost a year, and with that, we’ve lost family members, friends and loved ones. Their names will not be forgotten.
We are a hearty bunch, us humans, and we’ll continue to thrive. As science changes and new discoveries are made in fighting the coronavirus, life will adjust. Alaska will adjust. Fairbanks will adjust.
We will make it, and we’ll always remember what we’ve learned in the past year.
Contact Interim Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.